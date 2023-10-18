Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 16,684 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,281 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,986,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,228,000 after buying an additional 1,496,466 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,106,000 after buying an additional 953,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

