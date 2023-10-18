Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Match Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

