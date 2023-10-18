Credit Agricole S A Purchases 5,040 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 183.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 78.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 5,491.4% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $862,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,567 shares of company stock worth $3,679,493. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

