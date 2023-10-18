Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,748 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in BioNTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,566,000 after purchasing an additional 149,611 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTX. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.31 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

