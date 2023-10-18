Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 989.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

