Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

