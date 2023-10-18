Credit Agricole S A Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

