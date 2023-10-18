Credit Agricole S A Invests $1.04 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

