Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,909 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,293 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

