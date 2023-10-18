Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Decreased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $574.34 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.