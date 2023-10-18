Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

