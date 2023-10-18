Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FCX opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

