Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.81. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

