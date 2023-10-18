Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

