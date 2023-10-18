Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

