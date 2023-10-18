Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.