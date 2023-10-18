4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Leerink

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.44. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. Research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

