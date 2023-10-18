Henderson Far East Income Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.0 %
Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 214.01 ($2.61) on Wednesday. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 208 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.92 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.81 million, a PE ratio of -3,566.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.06.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
