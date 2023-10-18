Henderson Far East Income Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.0 %

Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 214.01 ($2.61) on Wednesday. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 208 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.92 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.81 million, a PE ratio of -3,566.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.06.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

