Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

NYSE HMY opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.