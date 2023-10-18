Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $580.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $630.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.13.

NYSE:TMO opened at $484.73 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $470.61 and a one year high of $609.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

