Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

