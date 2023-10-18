TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFIF stock opened at GBX 99.78 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £746.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3,320.00. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.67.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

