Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) versus Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Critical Contrast

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobileye Global and Tamino Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 15.78 -$82.00 million ($0.16) -228.81 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.9% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobileye Global and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mobileye Global and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 22 1 2.92 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

