Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.