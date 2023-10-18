Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
