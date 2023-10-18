Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Citizens Financial has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

