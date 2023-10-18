Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Citizens Financial has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $25.50.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
