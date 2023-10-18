Critical Comparison: bleuacacia (BLEU) versus Its Rivals

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 681 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare bleuacacia to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s peers have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares bleuacacia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.37 billion $34.16 million 47.06

bleuacacia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for bleuacacia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 110 548 846 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 60.36%. Given bleuacacia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

bleuacacia peers beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

