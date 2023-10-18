Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $159,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

