Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

