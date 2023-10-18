KBC Group NV Purchases 151,012 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,012 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Block were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,301,534. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

