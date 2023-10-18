CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147,902 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in CDW by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.30.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $157.35 and a one year high of $215.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

