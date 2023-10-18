Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Recommended Stories

