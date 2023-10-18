Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.