Hansa Investment Company Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

Shares of LON:HAN opened at GBX 199 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £79.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,990.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.21. Hansa Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 204.43 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 34.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.