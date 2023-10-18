KBC Group NV Has $13.74 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 37,978 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $197,187,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

