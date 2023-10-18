Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Moderna by 238.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,912 shares of company stock worth $20,538,143 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

