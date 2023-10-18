Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Dollar General by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 455,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 179,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

NYSE DG opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.72. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

