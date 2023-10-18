Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.