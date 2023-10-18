253,039 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 253,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

