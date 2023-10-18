Strs Ohio Sells 91,531 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,531 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chevron were worth $141,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

CVX opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

