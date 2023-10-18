Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

