Strs Ohio Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,791 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 487,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,949,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,563,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.4 %

WPC stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

