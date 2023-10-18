Strs Ohio Purchases 154,256 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,256 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

