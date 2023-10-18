Strs Ohio Sells 7,198 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.89.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

