Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,333 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in US Foods were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,956,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3,456.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

US Foods Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

