Strs Ohio Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.