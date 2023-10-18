Strs Ohio Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,188 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

