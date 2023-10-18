Strs Ohio Acquires 9,106 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BXP opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

