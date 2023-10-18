Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRFree Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.52.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $452.68 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.07 and a 200 day moving average of $383.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

