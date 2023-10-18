Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
