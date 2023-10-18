Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

